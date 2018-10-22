Mt. Kisco Residents Question Downtown Changes at Comp Plan Hearing

Several Mount Kisco residents expressed skepticism about allowing mixed-use development on village-owned property in the downtown area and called for greater emphasis on environmental issues during the opening of last week’s public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan update.

The Village Board is focusing on zoning changes that could encourage downtown residential and commercial development on Lexington Avenue and Radio Circle, as well as at the village-owned North Moger and South Moger parking lots.

Some residents urged village officials to take more time to consider the impact on the environment, parking and traffic before rushing into major changes.

Resident Harry McCartney said because the village is in a floodplain, officials must consider the critical issue of potential flooding. Additionally, plans to mitigate traffic on state and county roads could take years to implement, and congestion could get worse with additional downtown development.

“We really have to slow up here,” McCarthy said.

Brian Liebman, another resident, said officials have failed to weigh the risks and consequences of additional development. An opponent of developing the Moger parking lots, Liebman said if there were 300 to 500 residents living in what is now the South Moger lot property, for example, that would disturb the flow of cars in Mount Kisco because of additional traffic and less parking.

He also argued that the urgency for the village to revitalize its downtown is largely a myth. Downtown parking lots are often full and many people are walking through the village already even if there are some storefront vacancies, he said.

Resident Ralph Vigliotti similarly expressed reservations about developing the South Moger lot, saying “I’m not a big fan” of creating an apartment building in the lot. He also said he was concerned about the potential loss of parking spaces.

“How many more apartment complexes do we need?” Vigliotti asked.

Additional offices and small stores are needed for the downtown, rather than mixed-use development with apartments, Vigliotti added.

He did support the possibility of a parking garage because the structure would provide parking for employees of local businesses and free up on-street parking near stores.

While the proposed revised Comprehensive Plan contains some very good ideas such as calling for re-timing of traffic signals to improve vehicular flow, said resident John Rhodes, the document fails to address the potential consequences of new downtown development. How traffic congestion would be mitigated is one glaring omission, he said.

“You have to very carefully look at the impact of various scenarios,” Rhodes said.

Resident Bob Liebman, who worked on the 2000 Master Plan update, the last time the document was revised, said climate change is the most important environmental issue facing the world and must be addressed in an updated Comprehensive Plan.

While most of the speakers were critical of aspects of the revised plan, resident Beth Vetare Civitello said she supported the concept of transit-oriented development, which would increase commerce in Mount Kisco. Ideas outlined in the updated Comprehensive Plan would help “make our town grow,” she said.

Following about two hours of comment, the Village Board weighed in on the discussion. Trustee Karen Schleimer said the plan does not specify how many parking spaces would be lost in the North and South Moger lots if developed. She also said she needs to know the approximate rents for the residential units and how much additional tax revenue might be generated for the village.

Schleimer then questioned the viability of the transit-oriented development concept for Mount Kisco. Her 31-year-old daughter now lives in Jersey City and pays $90 a month to take Path into Manhattan, an eight-minute commute. The commute from Mount Kisco is about an hour and far more expensive, she said.

She doesn’t want to live here even if new apartments would be built, Schleimer said.

Deputy Mayor Jean Farber cautioned against moving too fast and encouraged more residents to speak about the plan.

“It’s a plan, not a done deal,” Farber said.

Trustee Peter Grunthal said he believes the village is moving in the right direction with the plan, although issues related to climate change must be addressed, including the encouragement of alternative clean energy sources. Potential flooding issues must also be considered if new mixed-use development is built, he said.

Trustee Isi Albanese assured residents that the board is listening to their concerns. He said change is needed in the village but the board intends to be cautious when mulling Comprehensive Plan changes, he said.

However, Albanese said the board did need to explore how to keep and attract young residents.

The Comprehensive Plan public hearing is scheduled to continue next Monday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.