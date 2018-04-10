Mt. Kisco Officials Back ShopRite, Family Entertainment Proposals

Proposed zoning amendments to allow a ShopRite supermarket at Mount Kisco’s Diamond Properties complex and eliminate the membership requirement for family entertainment facilities at the site were generally supported last week by village officials and residents.

Diamond Properties has signed a lease to move the ShopRite supermarket from its Bedford Hills location to The Park, the company’s sprawling 31-acre property at 333 N. Bedford Rd. that includes about 600,000 square feet of space. The new supermarket would measure 70,000 square feet, a similar size to its current location.

Developer James Diamond must obtain zoning text changes from the Village Board to allow a supermarket in the Light Manufacturing (ML) district. The site is the village’s only parcel in the light manufacturing zone.

Diamond told village trustees at their Apr. 2 meeting that changes in the economy have made it necessary to seek new businesses in order for the property to remain competitive. While the complex is financially successful, large office and warehouse space is no longer being sought by many companies, Diamond said.

Some of his tenants have moved out of the building and the now-vacant portions are unlikely to be filled unless new tenants requiring authorization for additional uses are sought, he said. In 2016, Wine Enthusiast, which occupied 20 percent of the building, moved its warehouse operations to New Jersey. Last year, two other outfits moved from the site, and Cosentino is closing its marble and quartz showroom and warehouse later this year.

Mayor Gina Picinich said the village needs to be responsive to changes in the marketplace. She added that additional family entertainment at the site would be beneficial for the village.

The complex presently houses the Grand Prix New York go-kart and entertainment facility and Saw Mill Club East, among other businesses. Diamond did not mention what new businesses he might try to attract to the property.

Two residents who spoke at last week’s public hearing supported Diamond’s proposed zoning changes. John Hagen said a ShopRite would be a positive addition to Mount Kisco and would generate additional tax revenue for the village.

Another resident, Amy Lerner, said ShopRite and additional family entertainment would attract people from outside Mount Kisco and encourage them to spend money in the village.

Zoning amendments under consideration include allowing for a supermarket of 35,000 to 70,000 square feet as long as there would be at least one parking space for each 200 square feet of gross floor area.

Family recreation operations would also require the same parking requirement and limit accessory uses to three for each facility. Additionally, there would be no signs visible from outside the family recreation operation. A cabaret license could also be obtained for any restaurant use.

Village trustees must also decide whether to grant Diamond’s request to drop membership requirements for additional family entertainment operations to move into the site. Grand Prix New York is currently a membership club.

Trustee Karen Schleimer supported changes that would permit Diamond to bring ShopRite to his property, but she said further review regarding potential impacts is needed before she could support waiving the family entertainment membership requirement. She was the only board member who opposed changing the membership standard.

Schleimer said she wanted to wait until ShopRite opened before considering that action. Furthermore, the issue should be discussed as part of the ongoing Comprehensive Plan update process, she said.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Schleimer said.

However, Trustee Peter Grunthal said the proposed zoning amendments should be approved by the board, including the request to ease the membership requirement. Any plans to create new family entertainment facilities at the property would be subject to a full review and have to be approved by the Planning Board, Grunthal said.

The board closed the public hearing but is keeping open the period to accept written comments from the public for 30 days.