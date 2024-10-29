Mt. Kisco Approves ShopRite TCO, Paves Way for Supermarket to Open

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Mount Kisco Planning Board approved a Temporary Certificate for Occupancy (TCO) last week for the new ShopRite at the Diamond Properties complex, setting up a likely mid-November opening for the supermarket.

Board members were swayed as Diamond Properties CEO Jim Diamond reported that the traffic signal outside the property’s north entrance at 333 N. Bedford Rd. had been activated by the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

The DOT had visited the site about two weeks ago, as Diamond and ShopRite representatives sought to clear one of largest remaining hurdles for the project. Board members had been hesitant to entertain opening the 85,000-square-foot supermarket without the signal, which would have forced alternate turns and traffic patterns instead.

“I think we’re in a very good position compared to two weeks ago,” Village Building Inspector Peter Miley told the board at its Oct. 22 meeting before recommending a TCO be issued. “There’s a significant amount of work that’s been done.”

Miley said the items related to fire safety had all been completed, including the installation and testing of emergency lighting and sprinklers and having fire extinguishers placed throughout the site. As of last week, a final walk-through needed to be scheduled, he said.

Access to the site through a connection from Kohl’s is also open and has been striped, Miley added.

ShopRite representatives said last week that it will take about three weeks from the granting of the TCO to get the store up and running for the public, placing the store’s opening in the middle of November. A company meeting last week was to help determine the opening date.

Relatively minor items remain outstanding, said Jan Johannessen, the village’s planning consultant. As of last week, those included two islands and 30 feet of sidewalk at Ice House Road, drainage and site improvements, removal and restoration of construction staging areas and redevelopment of the nearby 383 N. Bedford Rd. building, which has retail spaces totaling about 5,400 square feet.

The intent is to have that 383 N. Bedford Rd. completed by the end of March, said Jay Black, vice president of operations.

The most significant condition that must still be satisfied is completion of the fieldhouse. If it is not completed by the start of the spring sports season, the applicant must provide bathroom facilities at the nearby athletic fields at the complex.

“It’s clear at the site a lot of progress has been made and we’ve received an update from all the consultants on their meeting and their site walk, and in addition to Peter’s recommendation that he’s fully comfortable,” Planning Board Co-chair Michael McGuirk said before the board’s vote.