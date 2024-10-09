Mt. Kisco Amateur Photographers Recognized for Their Entries in Annual Exhibit

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mount Kisco’s seventh annual photography exhibit, “The Nature, Culture and People of Mount Kisco,” regularly provides some stunningly beautiful images of scenes captured around the village.

But the now annual call for local amateur photographers is more than just to see whether someone can capture a scene that will catch the eyes of the people on the exhibit’s Selection Committee.

Rather, the more than 60 entrants, ranging from young children to seniors, are helping to make their small but vital contribution to the village’s record.

“Somebody asked why is the historical society involved in the exhibition,” said John Rhodes, a village Historical Society trustee and chair of the Conservation Advisory Board. “It’s a very important part of history, history generally, but the history of this town specifically is the photographic evidence. While the Historical Society hasn’t always been there, we’ve got something like 7,000 pictures of Mount Kisco going back to the mid-1800s.”

Rhodes said that starting this year all the photos from this exhibit will be part of the village’s historical archive.

The best of the entries was placed on the walls of the community room at the Mount Kisco Public Library, where the photographers were honored for capturing some stunning images of the community. The main requirements were that all photos needed to be taken within the borders of the village and key in on nature, culture or the people.

Mayor Michael Cindrich helped hand out the certificates to the shutterbugs, including to eight-year-old twins Willow and Grayson Santiago, who combined for three entries at the library.

Other notable photographs were taken by Maria Lundstrom of Sweden who caught pictures of a red-bellied green heron and a great-horned owl while visiting her sister in Mount Kisco, said Shonan Noronha, a member of the Selection Committee.

Resident Zachary Strauss snapped a photo of a 1926 house on Captain Merritts Hill, an area of town that is being considered for a historical district destination.

Stauss said he was pleasantly surprised that his entry of the nearly century-old house was recognized by the committee. He sometimes takes pictures of random scenes that catch his eye.

“I do it for fun,” Strauss simply said.

County Legislator Erika Pierce, who also assisted in handing out the certificates, said the exhibit shows how pretty Mount Kisco can be.

“We know how beautiful Mount Kisco is, but it is a different thing to see how other people see it,” Pierce said. “Whether they’re young or older, it’s amazing to see the unique images that they capture and the view that they see.”

The photos in the second-floor community room will be on display through the end of the month at the Mount Kisco Public Library and is open during library hours, although some access will be curtailed as the room gets prepared for early voting.