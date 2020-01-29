MSA to Donate Multipurpose Building at Airport Park in Carmel

The Carmel Town Board is expected to accept a donation of a “support building” at Airport Park, with costs covered by the Mahopac Sports Association and MSA Soccer, during its Feb. 5 meeting.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a real solid group of volunteers in MSA – qualified builders that have a proven record of doing things throughout the town,” said Jimmy Gilchrist, director of parks and recreation for the town, during the Jan. 22 Town Board meeting.

According to Gilchrist, ever since MSA developed its master plan in 2008, the organization has been dedicated to helping develop Airport Park, and is seeking to have a support building erected. This structure would house bathrooms, a snack area, and a meeting room for teens to congregate, to host parties and other town activities, and to serve as a warming/cooling station for residents when there is a prolonged power outage.

MSA volunteers have worked with community partners to come up with a building design, which has gone before the recreation committee for review and approval. Town leaders even saw a similar building on a private resident’s property.

The 3,000-square-foot (50-foot-by-60-foot) steel building features a peaked roof and is manufactured by Bison Steel Buildings, Inc., of Minnesota. It will be assembled by Scooter Hatch of New England Carpentry and Fred Reger of North Lake Carpentry, with assistance from volunteers. Both firms are fully licensed and insured.

“It’s a beautiful building,” said Gilchrist. “It’s a pre-fab; it comes a s kit. We have designed the inside to meet all of our needs… This will be a real high-tech facility we’re putting together.”

He said the doors will have a swipe pad so the town knows who is accessing the building and when. It will also have a generator and full heating and air-conditioning. “It’s going to be a top-notch facility,” said Gilchrist.

He said the donation of this building “will save the town a tremendous amount of money on the front end.” According to Gilchrist, the Airport Park budget has $100,000 set aside to put pavers around the whole building, as well as bid out the installation of bathroom fixtures, and install a security system.

In addition, State Sen. Pete Harckham has secured a $250,000 grant for development of the playground and pavilion at the park. “We’ve got the main part of the park, everything financially covered at this point,” said Gilchrist.

“Final touches” at the park will include soccer goals, insider perimeter fencing, and other items that will be handled though the recreation budget, he said.

Town Councilwoman Suzie McDonough spoke in favor of accepting the donation, which she said will hopefully happen when the board meets next.

“It’s a multipurpose building, and I was very impressed with that,” she said.