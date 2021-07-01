Mount Vernon Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Sleepy Hollow Man

A Mount Vernon teen is facing manslaughter chargers after shooting and killing a Sleepy Hollow resident on Monday.

Emmanuel Valentine Perez, 18, appeared in Sleepy Hollow Village Court on Wednesday where he was charged with manslaughter in the first degree for the shooting death of 32-year-old Manuel Salazar, according to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah.

Salazar, who was shot in Margotta Courts Park in Sleepy Hollow, was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where he died, officials said. A second man also sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting incident but was treated and released from the hospital.

Perez was arrested on Tuesday and remains in custody at Westchester County Jail.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Salazar’s family, and we have already reached out to them to offer victim support services,” said Rocah. “We share Westchester residents’ concerns about gun violence and will continue to fight this problem aggressively.”

Rocah also thanked the law enforcement officers who were involved in this case, including Sleepy Hollow Police Department, Westchester County Police, and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

The case is being prosecuted by Major Case Bureau Chief Perry Perrone.