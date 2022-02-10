Mount Pleasant Town Justice Rubeo to Run for Re-election in November

Mount Pleasant Town Justice Mark Rubeo will be running for re-election for a second full term on the local bench later this year.

Rubeo, who made his official announcement the same day as a Jan. 26 campaign kickoff at Tesoro D’Italia in Pleasantville, said he has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve as one of the town’s two justices and is hopeful he can continue.

“It’s just been an unbelievable experience,” said Rubeo, 50. a nearly lifelong Mount Pleasant resident who has his own law practice in Hawthorne. “I look forward to going to work every time I’m there. It’s never a burden.”

He said he enjoys the interaction with the lawyers who represent clients in the courtroom as well as the different perspectives of overseeing proceedings as a judge.

Rubeo, who had previously served as a councilman, was appointed to the post by the Town Board following the resignation for the purposes of retirement of former justice Nicholas Masselli in 2018. He finished the remaining seven months of Masselli’s term then won his own four-year term in November of that year.

It isn’t known whether Rubeo will have an opponent this year in what is an off-year for most municipal offices. However, he said he will run as though he will have competition and he’s 10 points behind.

“I made sure to take the time to get a campaign committee together and we had a nice campaign kickoff event (on Jan. 26),” Rubeo said. “We had wonderful attendance. We’ve got a lot of support already, which I’m very grateful for, so I feel very good about it.”

Longtime Town Justice Robert Ponzini is the other judge in town.