Mount Pleasant Shuts Down Second Vape Shop Within a Month

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

For the second time in recent weeks, the Mount Pleasant Building Department last week shut down a vape shop in town that had opened illegally less than two days earlier.

Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said that within the past month a shop across the street from the Walgreens in Thornwood and another on Elwood Avenue in Hawthorne both illicitly began operation. Both were shuttered within 48 hours of opening, he said.

“We don’t allow vape shops,” Fulgenzi said. “That was (included) in the town code a few years ago and they’re not allowed.”

Several years back as vaping became more prevalent communities had to grapple with whether they should allow the retail shops to operate in their jurisdiction. Residents and officials believed it could entice teens to use the products, which could become a gateway to smoking cigarettes. Some municipalities wrote stringent zoning regulations to effectively prohibit the shops from opening, such as not being able to operate within a certain distance of a school, park or house of worship.

In Mount Pleasant, there had been concerns from community members who learned of the illegal vape shops that the establishments could have been selling marijuana and/or paraphernalia associated with its use. However, Fulgenzi said there didn’t appear to be any evidence of that.

Many municipalities in the area opted against allowing dispensaries and/or lounges where someone could legally use marijuana.

“We’re not looking to promote the paraphernalia for marijuana and stuff like that,” Fulgenzi said. “The Town Board voted against marijuana, selling it in Mount Pleasant, so we don’t need anything that entices people to buy paraphernalia.”