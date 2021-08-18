Mount Pleasant Must Protect Pocantico Lake Park From Development

Pocantico Lake Park is one of Westchester’s little gems both ecologically and recreationally. The lake, and surrounding wetlands and forest, are home to numerous waterfowl species such as blue herons, bald eagles, ospreys, cormorants and many other species. The water and surrounding trails are enjoyed by fishermen, hikers, runners and cyclists alike.

The proposed development for 31 new houses will almost certainly diminish the quality of the water and impact all organisms in the area, including people, as the runoff will flow downstream through the Rockefeller Preserve, Philipsburg Manor and the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

We as the community of Mount Pleasant, and the greater Westchester community, have an obligation to protect these sensitive lands for current and future generations. This was one of the major intentions of the county when it acquired the lands in 1992 and designated it as a county park. It had been determined to be a critical environmental area in 1990.

We are calling on the Mount Pleasant Town Board and the town’s Planning Board to not allow this sensitive land to be used for a major development. At the very least, we must request that the boards require a full state Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) of the proposal prior to anything else moving forward.

Jackson Sanders

Mount Pleasant