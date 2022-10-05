Mount Pleasant Approves Code Revision Allowing Dogs on Leash at Park

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved a town code revision that allows dogs in the Hardscrabble Wilderness Area but they must be on a leash that extends no more than six feet.

This summer some residents who live near the town-owned passive park objected to the site being used by dog walkers who have routinely let their dogs off the leash.

Municipal law does not allow dogs in any of its parks. However, the roughly 235-acre area has been a popular spot for dog walkers from Pleasantville, Briarcliff Manor and surrounding communities. Some residents stated that unleashed dogs aggressively jumped on them, children and other dogs, sometimes causing a nuisance and a safety hazard.

Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said last week the town is trying a pilot program that is being incorporated into the section of Chapter 83 that regulates dogs where they can be in the park but on a leash as long as it is no more than six feet. It revises a blanket prohibition on dogs in all town parks, a regulation that’s been on the books since 1975, according to the Town Board resolution.

He said since Hardscrabble doesn’t have a playground while many other town parks do and it’s been a popular spot for dog owners, it makes sense to try it there.

“We’re watching it, we’ll get reports back,” Fulgenzi said. “The neighbors will report back, the (Recreation and) Parks Department will report back, and if there are no issues, it will probably continue.”

Last week, the Town Board held a public hearing regarding the revision of the portion of the code regulating dogs before its vote. Speakers voiced mixed reaction to the board’s attempts to come up with a compromise.

While the updated section of code doesn’t specifically refer to the Hardscrabble Wilderness Area, it mentions that dogs would be allowed in a park “if permission is granted by the Parks Superintendent in connection with program or activity sponsored or permitted by the Town Recreation Department.” This would be considered a town-sponsored activity that is endorsed by the department.

Jordana Silverstein, a dog owner and trainer, said the amended section of the code eliminates the possibility of owners ever having their dogs off-leash outside in Mount Pleasant unless they have a big enough backyard at home. It also penalizes the overwhelming majority of owners who have good-natured, obedient dogs, Silverstein said.

She suggested that for those parks with playgrounds the regulation is fine, but there should be a mechanism to allow for dogs to be off-leash at some location.

“There’s got to be someplace in our town where people can take their dogs to, whether it’s for specific hours or with certain circumstances, but to say you can’t bring your dog to a single park, it seems cruel to me,” Silverstein said.

Another resident, Mark Saracino of Valhalla, said it seemed reasonable to mandate the six-foot leash requirement to ensure safety for other people using the park.

Hawthorne resident Daniel Blaise suggested the town explore finding a spot for a dog park, which have been popular in some communities in Westchester as well as in some New York City neighborhoods. That way dog owners can have their pets socialize and get exercise, but safety in the town parks would still be achieved.

“A child should feel secure to walk down the street without beings afraid of a dog,” Blaise said.

Fulgenzi said that while some communities like dog parks they can sometimes cause greater headaches then had been anticipated.

The supervisor said there is no specific time period that the pilot program will last but the town will be monitoring whether the new regulation at Hardscrabble is effective.