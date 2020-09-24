Latest:

Motorist Slams Into Peekskill Home, One Injured

Anna Young 405 Views 0 min read

One person was transported to the hospital after a motorist drove into the side of a Peekskill home Wednesday morning.

At around 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps, along with the Peekskill Fire

Photo Courtesy of the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Department and Cortlandt Peekskill Regional Paramedics, responded to Phoenix Avenue and North Division Street for a two-vehicle accident, according to a Facebook post from the PVAC.

Upon arrival, one car was discovered to have driven into the side of a Peekskill home. One person was transported to a trauma center for further care, according to the post.

Peekskill Police Department was also on the scene. 

