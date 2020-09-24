Motorist Slams Into Peekskill Home, One Injured

One person was transported to the hospital after a motorist drove into the side of a Peekskill home Wednesday morning.

At around 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps, along with the Peekskill Fire

Department and Cortlandt Peekskill Regional Paramedics, responded to Phoenix Avenue and North Division Street for a two-vehicle accident, according to a Facebook post from the PVAC.

Upon arrival, one car was discovered to have driven into the side of a Peekskill home. One person was transported to a trauma center for further care, according to the post.

Peekskill Police Department was also on the scene.