Motorcycle Operator Dies in North Castle Crash on Route 22

A 39-year-old Louisiana man was killed last Thursday in a three-vehicle accident on Route 22 in North Castle.

Police identified the victim as Brandon Plunkett, who was operating a motorcycle, on northbound Route 22 between Old Orchard Street and Route 120 at about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Numerous e-911 calls were received by North Castle police informing authorities of a serious accident that involved two cars and the motorcycle.

Plunkett, who leaves behind a wife and three children, according to an online obituary, succumbed to his injuries.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles sustained injuries but none appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

The matter is under investigation by the North Castle Police Department and Westchester County police, said North Castle Chief Peter Simonsen. However, preliminary findings indicated that Plunkett, who was traveling in the southbound lanes on the motorcycle, crossed over into oncoming traffic, Simonsen said.

It is not known what caused Plunkett to veer into the northbound lanes, he said.

Plunkett was rushed to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Plunkett, of Ringgold, La., served honorably in the U.S. Navy for four years as a hull maintenance technician, stated the obituary that was posted on the website of Ballard-Durand Funeral Home in White Plains. He worked as a highly skilled welder for nearly 20 years.