More Carmel Residents Urged to Curtail Non-Essential Water Usage

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Residents in four districts in the Town of Carmel are being asked to voluntarily curtail all non-essential water usage. The notice put out Aug. 8 to District 1 (Mahopac Business District), District 8 (Mahopac Ridge), District 10 (Lakeview Park) and District 13 (Rolling Greens) follows a notice sent last month to District 12 Farmview Estates residents requesting the same changes.

Town Engineer Richard Franzetti stated the town’s contract operators, Bee and Jay, had advised current water usage was “overtaxing the filter plant which supplies water to the districts.” The town’s Engineering Department inspected its water facilities and concluded the excessive usage was not due to a leak.

“Therefore, it is apparent that the demand is due to water usage by the district’s residents,” Franzetti stated.

To deal with the situation, Franzetti said the town will be required to truck in water “at significant cost” that “will be borne by all residents.”

Franzetti is also asking residents to take certain steps to keep water usage at a minimum, including fixing any leaking plumbing fixtures, such as toilets and valves; eliminating washing of motor vehicles, structures and driveways; reducing irrigation of lawns and gardens; and filling pools only during off-peak hours and over a several day period.

“If water usage continues to remain high, it may become necessary to impose mandatory restrictions in order to protect the viability of the water system’s supply wells,” Franzetti stated.