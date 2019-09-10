Montrose Dental Associates, Montrose

Hartsdale resident Dr. Daniel Lyu recalled last week he wanted to be part of a profession that assisted people from the time when he was a boy.

“I always wanted to be in health care,” Lyu said. He was also inspired to work in the field by his father, John, who was a lab technician, Lyu said.

Lyu is a dentist who nearly six years ago opened Montrose Dental Associates on Albany Post Road in a building that has housed dental practices since the 1970s, he said. Lyu said he looked for a location for his practice and decided on Montrose. “This opportunity came along, so I decided to go for it,” he said.

Lyu said Montrose Dental provides a wide variety of services. The practice offers “pretty much everything” in dental care including cleanings and fillings, he said.

The practice uses implants to deal with individual missing teeth by the installation of artificial tooth roots, Lyu said. Implants have “changed the dental field,” he said.

Another service provided is Invisalign, which are clear devices placed on the teeth to straighten teeth that unlike braces are invisible, Lyu said.

Montrose Dental also offers cosmetic dentistry including crowns and caps, as well as tooth whitening, Lyu said. Caps and dentures are also provided.

“We’ve gone away from metal” for fillings, Lyu said. His practice instead uses include porcelain and other materials for fillings and dental restoration to resemble natural teeth.

Pediatric dental care is also available at Lyu’s practice, as well as tooth extractions and root canals.

The practice provides a variety of periodontal treatments based on the type and severity of the disease. Its treatments include regular cleanings and instructions are for patients on how to improve their daily oral hygiene.

Though most of his patients live in the Cortlandt area, others will drive long distances to come to Montrose Dental, Lyu said.

Lyu explained why his practice has been successful. “We try to do really quality work,” he said. “I feel we had pretty good success.”

One of the satisfactions in being a dentist is improving a person’s life and letting them smile more easily than they did prior to coming to him, Lyu said. “It definitely gives you some gratification,” he said.

Montrose Dental Associates is located at 2118 Albany Post Rd. For more information, call 914-417-4159 or visit https://www.montrose-dental.com/index.html.