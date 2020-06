Montrose’s Don Simons sits in his driveway playing the accordion every evening at 7 as a daily tribute to first-responders and healthcare workers amidst COVID-19.

Simons’ neighbor, Joe Duraes of Bookmark Design & Media public relations, created a short video clip about the musical salute.

The 80-year-old Simons started the nighttime routine in early March. The Northern Westchester Examiner is working on a longer feature about Simons’ efforts. YouTube link: https://youtu.be/RoUjR5MDxcE