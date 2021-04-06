Molly Sikorski

Molly Byrne Sikorski died peacefully on Mar. 26 with family around her. She was 89.

Born in Chicago on Aug. 9, 1931, she was the second of eight children of Mary Margaret (Farrell) and Emmet Francis Byrne.

A fast runner and a good swimmer as a child, Molly contracted polio at age 10, which weakened her left arm but never hindered her activities nor her willingness to try. With her strong and lifelong belief in education as motivation, she completed high school in three years and matriculated at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. at age 17, where she earned a degree in mathematics.

After several less satisfying post-college jobs, Molly joined IBM as a system service girl, early programmers who “wired” boards in computers. It was at IBM training that she met the love of her life, Tom Sikorski, while sharing a copy of her “80 column punch card deck” during a training class. They were married Apr. 4, 1959.

Molly and Tom devoted their 33-year marriage to family, their children in particular. Her first priority was raising Jane, Tom Jr. and John. She and her husband were a team who enjoyed travel, golf, tennis and paddle tennis, along with entertaining friends and family. They organized menus and prepared delicious meals for large family reunions, children’s sports teams and tailgates. Sadly, Tom passed away too soon, shortly after his retirement in 1992 as they were planning a new life chapter at Jonathan’s Landing in Jupiter, Fla.

Though heartbroken, Molly bravely set out on her own. Jonathan’s Landing became a new happy place, first seasonally and ultimately as her permanent and sole home. She was embraced by the community where she was an avid golfer, played bridge, enjoyed water aerobics and connected with many. A favorite evening adventure was a nighttime walk around the Crosswinds circle with visiting grandchildren, always including Oreos for all.

Molly was an early member of the Twigs of Northern Westchester Hospital, and as the children grew older, she worked at what were fondly known as “Molly’s fun jobs,” including tax preparation at H&R Block, retail sales positions at Skinners for Sports and at the Horace Greeley House in Chappaqua. Her final and favorite employment was at the Second Story Book Shop. An avid reader, she enjoyed recommending wonderful books to clients, friends and family members.

She is survived by daughter, Jane, and her husband, Angelo Santinelli, their children Caroline, Tom and Maggie and her fiancé, Craig Calhoun; son Tom and his wife, Helena, and their children Thomas and Merete; and son John and his wife, Linda, and son Johnny. She is also survived by two sisters, Pat Williams (husband Bob) and Lyn Kern (husband Bob); brother Duke Byrne (wife Kathie); and numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses.

Arrangements were made by Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Tom at a private burial for immediate family. Plans for a memorial celebration of her life are being considered for a future date.

Memorials to Jonathan’s Landing Cares, 16823 Captain Kirle Drive, Jupiter, Fla. 33477 are appreciated.

Her positivity and determination will be missed by all.