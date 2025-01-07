Mohegan Lake Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car on Rt. 6

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 42-year-old Mohegan Lake woman died Friday after being hit by a car on Route 6 near Mohegan Ave.

According to Yorktown Police, Jake Barak, 24, of Cortlandt, was traveling westbound on Route 6 on Jan. 3 at about 8:06 p.m. when his vehicle struck Jennifer Proeschel. Barak then fled the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, located the victim and rendered aid with the assistance of Yorktown Paramedics, the Mohegan Fire Department and Mohegan Ambulance. Proeschel was declared deceased a short time later at NY Presbyterian Hospital.

Yorktown officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Westchester County Police Department, conducted an investigation and identified Barak’s vehicle. Yorktown Police and New York State Police responded to Barak’s residence on Maple Ave., located the vehicle and arrested Barak.

Barak was charged with Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Auto Accident Resulting in Death, a Class D felony, Speed Not Reasonable and Failed to Use a Designated Lane, both traffic infractions.