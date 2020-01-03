Mohegan Lake Dental, Mohegan Lake

Where do you go when you have a dental emergency on a holiday? A site that consistently has operating hours typical dental practices do not is Mohegan Lake Dental, which is located on Route 6 in Mohegan Lake.

Margi Patel, the practice’s office manager, said in a recent interview Mohegan Lake Dental has been open for about four years, replacing the dental office that previously occupied the property.

The practice’s dentist, Yorktown resident Dr. Ojas Shah, said, “The office before was kind of run part- time by another dentist and then we took it over. We’re here full-time, weekends, weekdays,” Shah, said. “We’re usually open when everyone else is closed.”

The practice is also open evenings, he noted. “We’re trying to stay open when people are off,” he said, adding the office is also open on most major holidays.

Patel said the dental practice has a good relationship with local urgent care facilities that refer patients to them.

Shah has been a dentist for 10 years. “I actually come from a whole family of dentists,” he said. “It’s a family tradition.”

Mohegan Lake Dental offers a wide variety of services. “We’re a full general dental office,” said Shah, who is the facility’s only dentist. “We provide routine hygiene, preventative care, along with restorative care, fillings, crowns, root canals, bridges, implants. We kind of run the whole gamut.”

Cosmetic dental services are also offered, he added.

The dental office provides services for adults and patients from as young as the age of seven, Shah said. Most of his patients come from northern Westchester, Shah said. “We’re family-orientated. We’re local. Our patients are our neighbors, literally,” he said.

Shah laid out his goals for the practice. “We’d love to expand. We’re always accepting new patients,” he said. “We definitely want to increase our presence in the area and let people know what services we provide and that we’re here for them.”

Mohegan Lake Dental is located at 1719 E. Main St. (Route 6) in Mohegan Lake. To make an appointment during business hours call 914-528-2191. For after-hours emergencies, call 914-458-3384. For more information, send an e-mail to moheganlakedental@gmail.com or visit https://www.moheganlakedental.com/.