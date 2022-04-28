MOD Rezoning in Cortlandt Subject of Public Hearing May 2

The Cortlandt Town Board will be holding a public hearing Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at Cortlandt Town Hall on the proposed Medical Oriented District (MOD) rezoning and two pending projects in the area of New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202.

Within the MOD zoning area, which has been reduced from approximately 105 acres and 34 parcels to 69 acres and 13 parcels in recently filed FGEIS/FEIS documents, two developments, Evergreen Manor and Gyrodine, LLC, have come under scrutiny from nearby residents.

Evergreen Manor, being led by well-respected local developer Val Santucci, is comprised of three parcels totaling approximately 28 acres. The latest plans for Evergreen Manor site includes: 166 multi-family residential rental units with 244 parking spaces, 120 assisted living units with 77 parking spaces, 70 two-bedroom townhouses, and 7,000 square feet of retail space with 73 parking spaces. No longer in the plans is a hotel.

Gyrodyne’s project features 184,600 square feet of medical office with 4,000 square feet of café/commercial space to service the employees and visitors of the medical office buildings and 593 structured parking spaces The proposed development would occur within two phases and would replace the existing 30,000 square feet of existing medical offices.

Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker said he still has some concerns about the projects and is looking forward to getting public input.

“We want to create the zoning to match what’s going to be built,” Becker said Friday. “I want it to be a cooperative effort. I want to make it as acceptable to everyone as possible.”

The Town Board would need to officially create the MOD zoning for the projects to move forward to the Planning Board.

“This is just a step in the part of the process,” Becker said of the May 2 hearing, where residents can attend in person or watch on Zoom.