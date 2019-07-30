Mister Computer, Cortlandt

Cortlandt resident Ish Alter said last week that many similar computer consulting businesses have come and gone since 1980, but Mister Computer has thrived over the same nearly four-decade period since he opened it.

Alter said entering the technology field was a natural transition for him because he studied mathematics and computer science in college.

Alter noted that Mister Computer, which has a Croton mailing address, offers a wide variety of home and business technology services including networking, virus and spyware removal, security, remote control and access services, hardware repairs and upgrades, and maintenance and technology consulting. Mister Computer makes its customers computers work faster, can connect an IPod to a computer, sets up wireless networks and modernize computers.

“We provide any technology service,” he said. “We have everything for you.”

As stated on its website, Mister Computer is “tirelessly dedicated to taking the hassle out of dealing with computers — from fixing minor hardware and software problems, recovering lost data, and removing spyware, to complete overhauls of corporate networks, databases, and more. Basically, we worry about your computers, so you don’t have to.”

“No problem is too small, no task is too large and there’s no such thing as a stupid question. Mister Computer can help you with all your computer needs,” the company stated on its website.

Alter said typically his company makes service calls to homes and businesses, but his customers also have the option to bring their computers to the business.

Mister Computer has customers from “all over Westchester County” and into Putnam Valley, Alter said.

Alter said his business has been successful because of the consistent quality service it has provided over the years. Since the company has been in business it has been extremely rare for a client to make a complaint, he said.

After receiving Mister Computer’s services, “you’re happy, satisfied,” Alter said. “There’s no computer problem that we can’t solve.”

Mister Computer is located at 27 Westminster Drive in Cortlandt. For more information, call 888-666-2994 or 914-739-3322; send an e-mail to info@mistercomputer.com or visit http://www.mistercomputer.com/contact.shtml. Mister Computer is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.