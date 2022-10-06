Millwood Fire Department Unveils New Public Safety App

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Millwood Fire Department has introduced the latest in technology to help its members better serve and protect the public. Within the past two weeks, the department has launched a new public safety app called MyLocalSafety, believed to be the first fire department in Westchester and the region to use the service, said Chris Halliday, district manager for IamResponding, which powers the app.

Residents within the coverage area of the Millwood Fire Department can include information about their family members, including any relatives who are elderly, whether the household has pets, if there are solar panels on a house’s roof or if anyone uses oxygen while firefighters are rushing to the scene, Halliday said.

Any additional information that can be of value to first responders could save a few minutes, and ultimately a life.

“Time matters, that’s what this is about,” Halliday said of the benefits of the app. “Situational awareness and saving time for the responders to be able to do their job quickly and efficiently.”

Each resident who downloads and uses the app, which is free to residents, can decide how much information they choose to include to preserve privacy. However, the more relevant information that is provided that could help firefighters should they ever have to rush to the scene would be helpful.

Halliday also said the app isn’t just for information in the event of a personal emergency. Another component to the service is that the fire department can also communicate non-emergency information such as special events like open houses and how to volunteer or donate to the department.

Other useful information includes road closures due to an accident, flooding or roadwork or if one of the utility companies are making repairs, Halliday said.

Chief Chris Raguso said it will help the department improve service to residents who rely on the Millwood Fire Department.

“We are excited to bring this app to our community and are confident that this will help us in responding to emergencies,” he said. “This is the digital equivalent of the old ‘save my child’ and ‘save my pet’ window stickers, but far better. We are very hopeful that the community will use this free app so that we can better protect their homes and families.”

Millwood used their annual open house on Sunday afternoon as a rollout of the app to the community and to encourage residents to sign up. Halliday is hopeful that as more people learn about the app they will download it. He would also like to see departments sign on for the service as well.

“This is the first department that I’m aware of in the county and in the area that’s providing this app,” Halliday said, “and the hope is not only to be able to use it with their community, but give a reason for other fire departments in the area to say maybe that would be a great tool for us to have as well.”

The MyLocalSafety app is available for download from both the Apple App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

For more information about the service and links to download the app, visit www.MyLocalSafety.com. After its downloaded, Millwood Fire Department residents can enter the code number 382894 to add the department to their MyLocalSafety app.