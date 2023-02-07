Mike Lawler Sounds Reasonable But Will His Actions Support His Words?

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The new Republican-led Congress is “deciding” whether they will raise the debt ceiling and what future spending cuts they’ll put into effect before raising the debt ceiling. This discussion is a false narrative.

The debt ceiling addresses past spending on credit that needs to be covered by the full faith of the United States Treasury. If we don’t cover our debts (money spent in the past) it will wreak economic havoc at home and abroad.

Spending cuts only address future spending and are normally negotiated during budget negotiations for future spending.

However, there is nothing normal about this Republican Congress.

Mike Lawler is my new representative in the 17th Congressional District. I am anxious to see how he will vote on this important issue that will affect all American families. He is in a party run by MAGA extremists. Will he cave to their crazy extreme agenda, which will generate more chaos at home and with global markets? Or will Lawler do the mature and right thing for the American people and meet our nation’s past debt obligations?

Lawler says that the Republicans will eventually come to an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, and to do so, there need to be spending cuts. He says that the two easiest places to cut, Social Security and Medicare, are off limits. Those are his words. Good for him! Seniors have paid into Social Security and Medicare all their working lives. Those programs should definitely not be cut! So, thank you Mike Lawler for that. Stay true to your word.

But, again, this misses the point. Spending cuts should be done during budget negotiations throughout the year, not through extortion threats on the eve of a national debt default!

What programs is Mr. Lawler thinking of cutting? I would like an answer. Defense budget? Veterans’ benefits? Medicaid? His constituents in CD-17 deserve to know. Interestingly, there wasn’t a problem with the Republicans covering previous debts when Trump was President.

My suggestion: Let’s raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and give our struggling American families the break they sorely need. I look forward to an open congressional debate and in particular seeing Mike Lawler’s vote.

Karen Freede

Putnam Valley