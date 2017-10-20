Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque Debuts New Chili in Collaboration with Founder’s Brewing Company

PRESS RELEASE:

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque is hosting an event on Friday, October 20 at Savor in the Westchester mall at 125 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, Retail Level 4 to debut its new menu collaboration with Grand Rapid’s based brewing company Founders. The event starts at 6 pm, and will offer samples of its new menu item – Mighty Texas Red Chili, which incorporates two of Founders best-selling brews. Founders will also offer samples of a few of their beer varietals.

Live music will be provided by The Chrissy G Project – who will be playing from 6 pm – 8 pm that evening.

Mighty Quinn’s announced the partnership with Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co., last month to introduce Mighty Texas Red Chili infused with Founders Porter and All Day IPA Chicharrón to its menu for a limited time. Mighty Texas Red Chili will be available at all Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque locations in the United States through winter. Priced at $6.95 per bowl, the chili is created with not one, but two, of Founders best-selling beers: Porter and All Day IPA.