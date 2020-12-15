It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Sena of Ossining, a loving husband, father and friend on Dec. 7. He was 92.

Gifted with creative imagination, persistence and an optimistic attitude, Michael was known for sharing his interesting life stories and outlook on life with his many friends and family.

Sena was born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Brooklyn to Anthony and Josephine Serini Sena. He graduated from Baruch College in New York City and served in the U.S. Army, 2nd Infantry Division, during the Korean Conflict. He worked for more than 35 years as a top producing wine salesman for Gallo Wine Distributers.

Sena married Joan Dolores Johnson on Nov. 12, 1960. The couple settled in Pleasantville where he became an active member of the community, serving in the Rotary and the Dad’s Club. He loved to swim, ski and spend time with his family. He was an avid member of the tennis team at Club Fit in Briarcliff Manor. After 32 years of happy marriage, Joan Sena passed away on May 24, 1992.

Michael found love again, marrying Jean Marie Blackman on Oct. 19, 2002. They shared many adventures traveling together in retirement and enjoyed their riverside home at Scarborough Manor in Ossining.

Sena is survived by his loving wife, Jean Marie; his son, Michael J Sena, of Portland, Ore., his daughter, Susan J. Sena, of Scarsdale and his son, Christopher Sena, of Ossining. He is grandfather to Delfina and Mia Sena of Portland.

Mike was beloved by his many nieces, nephews and stepchildren who loved to share in his wisdom, laughter and love of life.