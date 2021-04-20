Michael Healy

Michael C. Healy, a Yorktown resident, died Apr. 11. He was 85.

Healy was born in Rossy, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim, Ireland on Nov. 28, 1935, to Thomas and Mary Josephine Healy. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret. He is survived by his son, Kevin Costello; grandchildren Kevin, Megan and Tara Costello; daughter in-law Maura Costello; he was the brother of Dennis (Mary Ann), Carmel (Jerry) Fitzgerald and Rita (Donald) Gormley and the late Charles, Catherine McHale, Thomas, John, Patrick, Sister Matilda and Maureen Brennan. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Joan, Eileen and Margaret and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Healy was a master carpenter and an incredible leader and role model to everyone he worked with. He came to this country as a young man and settled in New York City, making many friends along the way. He was drafted by the United States Army in 1961, spending most of his enlisted career in Korea.

After his honorable discharge, he began working in the trades as a carpenter and eventually owned his own company. Michael met the love of his life, Margaret Costello, in the late 1970s and went on to spend a wonderful life of traveling all over the world with her.

He loved spending time with his family and friends and playing with his grand cat. His true passion was anything that had to do with his grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter, attending games, competitions, graduations, concerts, Boy Scout events and involved in their day-to-day life.

He will be remembered for his outgoing nature, generosity, sense of humor and ability to light up any room.