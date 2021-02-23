Michael Harrington

Michael John Harrington of Yorktown Heights passed away on Feb. 15. He was 74.

Michael was born in the Bronx on Nov. 21, 1946, to Dennis and Anne Harrington. Mike served honorably in the United Stated Army during the Vietnam War. On Oct. 19, 1968, he married Anne McGee. Mike and Anne met in first grade at Our Lady of Angels grammar school in the Bronx and shared 68 years together.

Mike was a dedicated, hardworking Local 3 electrician who had a hand in laying the electrical infrastructure in New York City for over 38 years. He was a family man who liked to travel, watch sunsets and ride roller coasters. He kept his grandchildren supplied with zip lines and hoverboards (because he wanted a turn).

Mike is survived by his wife, Anne, and daughters Jeanne (Chris Schiermbock), Denise (Matthew Higham) and Laura (Sal Alleva) and son Michael Jr. He adored his 10 grandchildren (Grace and Christopher Schiermbock, Kiera, Colin and Connor Higham and Joseph, Johnny, Samantha and Caitlin and Piper Harrington).