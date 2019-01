At about 7:15 Saturday morning, Jan. 19, a man was hit by a train on the northbound tracks near the Metro-North station in White Plains.

According to reports, the man, who has not been identified, was alive when he was put into an ambulance and transported to Westchester Medical Center. The extent of his injuries have not been released to the media as of Saturday afternoon.

The MTA police are investigating the incident, which resulted in hours-long delays on the Metro-North Harlem Line.