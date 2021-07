By Scott Levine If you need any more proof that summer is fleeting, as July becomes August we’re already in the last full month of summer. Maybe you’ve noticed that we’ve been slowly and steadily losing daylight since June’s solstice….

This content is for Monthly Access and Annual Access website subscribers only.

Sign up as a subscriber and for a low monthly or annual fee you can access the online Columns, Crosswords, Business Profiles, PDF Archives, Sports content, and more.

Login Subscribe Now

Sign up as a subscriber and for a low monthly or annual fee you can access the online Columns, Crosswords, Business Profiles, PDF Archives, Sports content, and more.