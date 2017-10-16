Menu Movers & Shakers

A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors – By Morris Gut

A Visit to Ned Kelly & Company and Freelance Café in Piermont

I recently attended a lovely artist reception at Ned Kelly & Company in Piermont. Ned, some of you may recall, had managed the popular Freelance Café & Wine Bar and Xaviar’s in town for many years. He was also responsible for the breathtaking flower and decorative arrangements at all Xaviar Group restaurants including Restaurant X and Bully Boy Bar, Congers, as well as X20 in Yonkers. He decided to open his own shop on Piermont Ave. a few years ago offering lush fresh flowers, decorative gifts, art and special event planning. So, it was nice to return to the shop and the charms of the Village of Piermont, and great to see the ever-effusive Ned once again.

Local Tappan artist Jefferson Hayman was there with a selection of his artworks. A beckoning catering table was provided by Peter X, of course.

After we left the reception we decided to stop into Freelance Café down the street. I had not visited since it was sold months ago by the Xaviar’s Restaurant Group. We wondered how it was faring under new ownership. The good news is the dining room is as vibrant as ever. It has been given a total enhancement by proprietor Jason Wang. We scored two seats at the bustling bar and lingered over our cocktails while perusing the menu. Some of my old French/American favorites were still there, but a distinct Asian flair has been added. Our friendly barkeep Evan informed us the kitchen is still manned by the same talented chefs as before, running on some 15 years.

We decided to graze on a few small plates: Fried Calamari Salad, Crispy Brussels Sprouts and lastly, their popular Moules Marinieres with Pommes Frites served in a bowl with white wine cream sauce and shallots. Our tasting was wonderful. The salad fresh as could be chocked with crispy calamari. The Moules, one of their old classics, delicious. The fries prepared thin shoestring style. The house French rolls perfect for dipping into the sauce, time and time again, I must admit.

The former Xaviar’s next door has been renamed Seasons of Piermont. It offers a more upscale a la carte menu. Their Sunday Brunch is still served as are several Tasting Menus.

Ned Kelly & Company is located at 456 Piermont Ave., Piermont. Phone: 845-359-4480. Freelance Café is located at 506 Piermont Ave., Piermont. Phone: 845-365-3250.

Mark Your Culinary Calendar

Cooking Demo at La Panetiere, Oct. 19. Just got word of a cooking demonstration and luncheon to be held at La Panetiere, the formal French restaurant in Rye, on Thursday, Oct. 19 starting at 11:30 a.m. Chef Dean Lupiac will show how to prepare a seasonal Roasted Rack of Pork with herbed crust. A 3-course lunch will follow with the Rack of Pork as the main course. Cost to participate: $40 per person, before beverage, tax and tip. Advanced reservations are required. Proprietor Jacques Lupiac has been marking 32 years at his highly regarded bastion of Gallic cuisine and atmosphere. The restaurant is in full fall color right now. La Panetiere is located at 530 Milton Road, Rye. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch Monday evening through Sunday. Closed Monday afternoon. Lovely private party facilities. Catering. Bar/lounge. Take out. Major credit cards. Ample parking. Reservations advised. Phone: 914-967-8140. www.lapanetiere.com.

Piedmonte Dinner at La Bocca, Oct. 25. Italian themed dinners have become quite popular at La Bocca in White Plains. Chef/proprietor Tony Spiritoso enjoys highlighting the various regions of his native Italy. He will be hosting a Piedmonte Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring the wines and culinary specialties of this region in northwest Italy. It will be a 5-course meal with wine for $75 per person before tax and tip. Included are such dishes as: Antipasti platter; Agnolotti Pasta with veal ragu; Braised Loin of Rabbit; Braised Short Ribs; and Budino Piemonte for dessert. Reservations are suggested. La Bocca is located at 8 Church Street, White Plains. Phone: 914-948-3281. www.laboccaristorante.com.

An Evening in Good Taste, Oct. 26. The Food Bank for Westchester will host ‘An Evening in Good Taste’ To End Childhood Hunger on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1133 Westchester Ave. (the former IBM archives building) in White Plains. The event will showcase the culinary talents of such Westchester restaurants and food shops as: Xaviar’s Group; Abigail Kirsch Catering, Lulu Cake Boutique, Sam’s of Gedney Way, The Cookery, Mt. Kisco Seafood, Rivermarket, Saltaire, Crabtree’s Kittle House, Ladle of Love, Harvest On Hudson, L’Inizio, MP Taverna, Tredici North, Polpettina and more. Tickets cost $250. Reservations can be made online by contacting: Tamar Jacobson@ FoodBankForWestchester.org or by calling the Food Bank directly: 914-909-9612.

A Taste of Westchester, Nov. 13. The annual fundraiser in support of Cerebral Palsy of Westchester will take place on Monday, Nov. 13, at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel, 80 West Oak Lane, West Harrison, starting at 6 p.m. The event always brings out some of the best in food and spirits. William-Sonoma will hold a cutlery demonstration. At this writing, tastings will be offered by: Texas de Brazil, Don Coqui, Emma’s Ale House, The Briarcliff Manor, Crabtree’s Kittle House Restaurant & Inn, Coffee Labs Roasters, Hive Living Room & Bar, Captain Lawrence Brewers, Havana Central, Equus at the Castle, and others. A wine and spirits tasting will feature: Aries Wine and Spirits. Tickets are $125 per person. For reservations contact: Joan Colangelo at Joan.Colangelo@cpwestchester. Or call: 914-937-3800.

Melissa Clark at Moderne Barn, Nov. 13. New York Times food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark will be discussing her new book, “Dinner: Changing the Game” at a special luncheon to be held at Moderne Barn in Armonk on Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a question and answer session along with a book signing. Chef Ethan Kostbar will be serving a 3-course lunch for $85 per person. For tickets: www.friendsncpl.org.

