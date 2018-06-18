Mega Outdoor Yoga Event Returns to Court Street, White Plains

Get On Your Mat For Mental Health presented by the Mental Health Association of Westchester will return to Court Street, White Plains this Wednesday, June 20.

The outdoor mega-yoga event has drawn hundreds in the past. This year, the event features an hour-long open level yoga class led by renowned teacher Sarah Platt-Finger the private yoga teacher of Deepak Chopra and co-founder of ISHTA Yoga with her husband, Yoga Master Alan Finger. “Yoga is often referred to as a physical practice, but it is just as much a practice for the mind as it is for the body,” said Platt-Finger. “In fact, the ancient traditions of yoga see these two as being inextricably linked. When we experience yoga we experience embodiment of all that is available to us in the present moment—images, thoughts, sensations, and feelings— and we merge them into one unified state of consciousness.”

Check-in and registration begin at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music by guitar teacher, musician and composer David Robles while perusing a yoga marketplace and sponsor exhibitors. Attendees also can strike their favorite yoga pose in a photo booth and take part in a social media awareness campaign, telling the world why they believe #MentalHealthMatters.

At 6:30 p.m. everyone will get on their mat for the yoga class.

“The Mental Health Association of Westchester knows how important it is to take care of not only one’s physical health, but mental health as well. The practice of yoga and mindfulness can be effective tools for decreasing symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression,” said Charlotte Ostman, MHA’s CEO. “Get On Your Mat For Mental Health is an exciting community event that raises awareness and encourages open conversations about mental health issues, critical steps in erasing stigma. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the City of White Plains in this initiative!”

Get On Your Mat For Mental Health is suitable for all ages and levels. The first 125 registrants will receive a complimentary yoga tank top courtesy of White Plains Hospital. For more information and to register, visit www.mhawestchester.org. Pre-registration is $30; children under 12 can register at the “little yogi” rate of $15.

Sponsors of this event include TD Bank; New York Sports Medicine Institute; Natural Awakenings; 100.7 WHUD Radio; WAG Magazine; Westchester County Business Journal; and Wee Westchester.