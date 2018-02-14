Medical Aesthetics & Laser of Westchester, Chappaqua

Are you dreaming of a European facial, a hot towel massage or the revolutionary LED light therapy facials that celebrities have been availing of lately?

If so, you’ll find all of that and more at Medical Aesthetics & Laser of Westchester.

Operated by Rita Marsico since 2015, the Chappaqua-based spa provides a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily modern life.

Marsico, who graduated from the Atelier Esthetique Institute of Esthetics, offers

laser treatments for hair reduction and removal, pigmentation, spider veins, face telangiectasia (tiny blood vessels that cause thread-like red lines or patterns on the skin), cherry angioma, acne, wrinkles and nail fungus.

She is also equipped to provide a variety of spa treatments such as custom facials and specialty facial treatments, including LED facials, exfoliating bronzing facials, the O2 lift facial and others. Patrons can avail themselves of designer peels to treat acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, balancing and sensitive skin; dermaplaning, a skin care treatment that removes dead skin cells and vellus hair; the cleansing, trimming and tweezing of eyebrows; and teeth whitening.

A registered nurse is onsite during specific aesthetic treatments, which is required by state law.

“I love to help people and I love when they feel better about themselves,” Marsico said.

Before treatments, Marsico begins with a skin analysis to determine its elasticity, hydration levels and sensitivity. She uses the highest-grade products, which includes the Image Skincare MD line, a prescription-strength clinical skincare system to improve its appearance. The custom image facial is among Marsico’s most popular treatments.

The luxurious 60-minute European custom facial includes a skin analysis, cleansing and exfoliation with steam, a hand and arm massage using hot towels, the application of a mask, a neck décolleté and a back massage. Marsico finishes with the application of a serum, eye cream and a sunscreen cream.

With the advent of medical lasers, it is now possible to address conditions previously considered untreatable, Marsico said. The newer technology is also much safer, she added.

Before laser treatments, Marsico determines skin type based on what she described as the “Fitzpatrick scale.” The numerical classification was developed by Thomas B. Fitzpatrick, an American dermatologist at Harvard University. The scale, which ranges from 1 to 6, identifies a person’s response to ultraviolet light.

Depending on whether someone is a type 1 (skin that burns easily) or a type 6 (skin that never burns), she is able to adjust the setting of the laser to ensure the correct treatment.

Marsico, who has acquired multiple certifications in laser and aesthetics since graduating from the New York City-based Institute, said she enjoys working with clients who have severe acne, and has had much success treating the troublesome condition. Too much cleansing can often have a devastating effect on skin that is prone to acne.

“Having a healthy diet and drinking lots of water is key,” she said.

Marsico’s typical acne treatments include a facial extraction to help unclog the pores, followed by a peel, a dermaplaning treatment and LED light. Marsico is able to use an acne reduction setting on the laser to help decrease oil production in the skin.

A number of specials are currently available for new clients at Medical Aesthetics & Laser of Westchester, including custom facials and laser hair removal. Patrons who pay for four of those treatments at one time, receive the fifth free.

Medical Aesthetics & Laser of Westchester is open Monday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 914-334-0109 or visit www.facialandlaser.com for more information or to schedule an appointment, including all of the specials and discounts that are offered. Medical Aesthetics & Laser of Westchester is located at 1 S. Greeley Ave., Suite 204, in Chappaqua.