Matthew Ferri

Matthew Joseph Ferri, 31, passed away on Nov. 29 at his residence in Yorktown Heights.

Matthew was born on July 17, 1989, and lived in Cortlandt Manor his entire life until recently when he moved to Yorktown Heights.

Matthew earned his bachelor’s degree in allied health sciences with a concentration in health sciences and a minor in biological sciences from the University of Connecticut in 2012. While in school he interned at Mount Sinai Center for eosinophilic disorders, completing 264 hours of shadowing doctors during endoscopic procedures and helping with research projects.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut, Matthew worked for TransCare EMS as a full-time emergency medical technician while performing more than 300 hours of clinical rotations with paramedics. Matthew was most proud of his various certifications including NREMT nationally certified EMT, New York State certified EMT-B, Connecticut state certified EMT, NHA certified EKG/EEG technician, NHA certified phlebotomy technician and AHA BLS provider (CPR and AED).

Recently, he worked for CareMount in the Neurology Department while being a volunteer at the Yorktown Ambulance Corps.

Matthew had a passion for helping others, which contributed to him pursuing a career in the medical field. He had a thirst for medical knowledge and aspirations to become a physician assistant. He cared for his grandparents whom he loved and adored. He enjoyed challenging himself by building computers even if that meant pulling all-nighters. He also loved working on his car.

Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Kathy and Angelo Ferri, of Cortlandt Manor; his twin sister, Lia Ferri (Philip Honovich), of Rye; his younger sister, Danielle Ferri, of Mineola, N.Y.; his beautiful niece, Sofia Honovich, of Rye; his maternal grandparents and his dearest paternal grandmother, Anna Ferri; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were held on Dec. 6. A funeral mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church on Dec. 7. Matthew was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that in honor of Matthew J. Ferri donations be made to the following charities: Mount Sinai Center for Eosinophilic Disorders (https://giving.mountsinai.org) and SPCA of Westchester, Inc. (https://spca914.org/)

