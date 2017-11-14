Mathew Paterson School Students Get New Playground

Students at Mathew Paterson Elementary School didn’t have a care in the world last Thursday as they enjoyed new playground equipment provided by the school’s parent teacher organization and New York State Sen. Terrence Murphy.

Murphy, PTO members, Carmel school district officials, and most importantly, smiling students, were all on hand to cut the ribbon to the new and improved playground on a sunny afternoon.

PTO president Alison Hooten said there used to be a blue and orange playground at MPES that was outdated and unsafe. Parents fundraised last year and this year and with help from Murphy, they were able to reach just under $40,000 to purchase new equipment.

The PTO organized a penny social, a color run, a book fair and holiday shop to raise as much money as possible, Hooten said.

“We had a lot of fun and it was a lot work, but it was totally worth it to see them all pay today,” Hooten said.