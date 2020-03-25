Mask Making Enterprise Growing in Putnam to Fill Need

A mask making enterprise in Putnam is growing as fast as the number of positive coronavirus tests in the region.

“It’s growing very quickly,” said Erin Lee, administrator of ‘Mahopac and Carmel Need Your Help.’ “Every day we’re getting more people calling to donate and help.”

The home industry idea of making N95 reusable cloth masks to donate locally originated in Philipstown with Jenn Lee, Charlotte Palmer, Aric Kupper, Kathleen Foley and Nancy Montgomery. Erin Lee started a contingent in Mahopac and Carmel and Kei Reing created a Facebook page.

Erin Lee said 200 individuals are now involved in the effort. The masks, which are designed to be airtight and include a pocket where a CPAP HEPA filter can be inserted, will be made available to nursing homes, doctors, nurses and others who may come in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

In the first four days of the operation, 100 masks were distributed.

Supplies and money are needed to keep up with the demand. Supplies that are needed include: disposable CPAP HePa Filters; size 11 sewing machine needles; basic thread on a spool (not a cone); 100% cotton material (sheets, pillow cases, flannel, muslin and tea cloth); thin covered wire (flower wire, electrical wire, covered paper clips, twist ties); and covered elastic (bra straps, hair bands, fitted sheet elastic, headbands).

Monetary donations can be made through Paypal: Monabagel@aim.com, Facebook pay: Erin Lee, or Apple Pay or Zelle: 845-309-9121.

Residents who live in Mahopac or Carmel are asked to join the Facebook group “Mahopac and Carmel Need Your Help” and Philipstown residents can join the Facebook group “PUTNAM DISTRICT 1 MASK MAKERS.”

Supplies can be dropped off at 10 Dixon Lake Drive in Mahopac.