Retired Elementary School teacher Mary Terry Bartok’s (“Terry”) love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. The resident of Cortlandt died July 25, 2021 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones, who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

She was born October 17, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Justin and Mary McCarthy. She married Frank Bartok a fellow Ossining teacher on August 12, 1972, enjoying more than 50 years together.

Terry was known to most as a warm, caring and strong woman who had a deep and enduring love for her close family and friends. She enjoyed painting, playing bridge and traveling with close friends and family. There was never a store that Terry did not like to shop in.

She moved to Valeria in Cortlandt in 2015 after she and Frank raised their two daughters in Yorktown Heights since the early 1970’s.

She is survived by her loving husband Frank, daughters Katie Varney and Megan Bartok, brother Rick McCarthy and stepsister Lynne Higbie. She left behind five grandchildren who thought the world of her, Alex, Madison, McKenna, Jack and Maxwell as well as son in law Brian, sister-in-law Ellen, nephew Justin and niece Jennifer as well as many cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister Karen McCarthy, mother Mary Burns Broderick and stepfather Edward Broderick.

Terry completed her bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas Aquinas and Master’s degree from Bridgeport University. Terry’s pride was evident in her students as she shared her passion for learning with thousands of children in the 30 plus years she spent teaching. She spent her final years in the Ossining Public School district as the President of the teachers Union.