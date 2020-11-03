Mary Cioccolanti

Mary Palmer Cioccolanti, a lifelong Brewster resident, died peacefully at her home with her husband, Joseph Cioccolanti, by her side on Oct. 17. She was 97.

Cioccolanti was born Jan. 24, 1923, in Brewster, the daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Canny) Palmer. She was a 1941 graduate of Brewster High School, and a 1945 graduate of New Paltz State Teachers College. After teaching in the Carmel and White Plains school districts for a brief period, Mary moved to California and taught in Redwood City. Mary and Joe married in Menlo Park, Calif. in June 1952. They remained out west while Joe finished a degree at the American Institute of Foreign Trade after which they returned to Brewster.

Mary was a devoted teacher at the Garden Street School for 25 years and took exceptional interest in her students. She particularly enjoyed running the school plays, as well as organizing the annual trip to the historic (and unheated) Southeast Church where she made sure all the children had wrapped hot potatoes in their pockets so they could keep their hands warm as children did in the past.

Cioccolanti enjoyed traveling and sailing with her family and spending summers on Block Island. She was also passionate about her charities and supported many children’s programs and schools in the United States and around the world.

Mary was an amazing wife and mother. She is not only survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Joe, but also her children, Mark Cioccolanti of Windhoek, Namibia, Africa, David Cioccolanti of Wilmington, N.C., Andrea Cioccolanti of Newton, Mass. and Noel Campbell of Patterson, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Henry, Edward and John and granddaughter Hailey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Rd. in Ridgefield, Conn. on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. Internment of her ashes will immediately follow at St. Lawrence O’Toole Cemetery in Brewster.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, S.D. 57770 or online at www.redcloudschool.org.

Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster is assisting the family with arrangements.