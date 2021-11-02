Marjorie Tarantola

Marjorie “Peggy” Tarantola, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Oct. 29 in Pleasantville. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her unexpected loss.

Peggy was born on Mar. 1, 1951, in Brooklyn to Mary and John Bierweiler and was joined by her cherished sister, Ellen, five years later. She met her sweetheart, Paul Tarantola, at the age of 15 and they had been inseparable ever since as they prepared to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary this December. She was at the heart of their home and could be seen helping Paul as a dental receptionist in his offices.

In addition to Paul, Peggy is survived by their only daughter, Elena, son-in-law Christopher and three beautiful granddaughters (the center of her universe), Olivia, Madeline and Charlotte.

Peggy had an undeniable passion for loving and caring for people. To know her was to know her kind heart. She also had a deep appreciation for flowers, which will carry on in her stunning gardens, as well as all things Dewey Beach. The footprints she made along the sand may no longer be but she will always live in our hearts.

The funeral Mass will be held this Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.