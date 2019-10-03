Marine Unit Recovers Body from Hudson

The Westchester County Police Marine Unit recovered the remains of a man from the Hudson River Wednesday off Dobbs Ferry.

County Police were notified about 2:50 p.m. that a boater had observed a body floating in the river off Irvington. The Marine Unit responded, located the deceased and brought his remains aboard a Marine Unit patrol boat.

The cause of death and the identity of the deceased are under investigation by County Police detectives from the General Investigations Unit. The deceased does not match the physical description of a homicide suspect being sought by Town of Poughkeepsie and New York State Police.

The remains were turned over to the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office at the Tarrytown Marina. An autopsy is pending.