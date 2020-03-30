Marianne Taylor, Longtime Chappaqua Resident, Dies at 87

Marianne S. Taylor, a 57-year resident of Chappaqua, died March 24 at Northern Westchester Hospital in

Mount Kisco. She was 87.

She was born October 24, 1932, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Ted and Alvina Stephan. She is a graduate of

Stephens College in Missouri. She moved to NYC, where she met her husband, Dan, and worked for

TWA Airlines as a reservationist. She also worked for the Chappaqua Bus Company, and the Carousel

Card & Party Store, served as the treasurer of her church, and was employed by the Hilltop Wine and

Liquor Store for nearly 23 years. She was an avid tennis player, a devout Lutheran, and loved her annual

Fall trips to Cape Cod with friends.

She was adored by many. She always took such an interest in others, met them with her big smile, and

loved to laugh. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Dan Taylor, and is the loving

mother of Stephanie (Don) Scott of Katonah, Richard of Stamford, CT, and Peter (Michaele) of Wilton,

CT; and devoted grandmother of Katie, Greg, Lauren, Jeffrey, Ryan and Lindsay. She was the family’s

“GMOAT” (Greatest Mom of All Time.)

A memorial service in her honor will be celebrated at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Mount

Kisco at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

NWH Foundation, NWH, 400 East Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549: Attn: Keeva Young-Wright

(include ICU Critical Care Fund in the memo)

Or