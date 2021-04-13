Margaret Tiburzi

Margaret (Peggy) H. Tiburzi, a White Plains resident, died Apr. 5 after a recent battle with cancer and suffering a series of strokes. She was 92.

Tiburzi was born in 1928 and had a special love for all those around her, especially family and friends who were available for dinner. No one enjoyed dining out more than Peggy. She valued her time spent with family and friends and the friendships she developed over the years with many restaurant waiters and owners. Her quick wit and fun-loving manner made her a favorite of all who knew her.

Peggy was born in the Bronx to Edward and Rose Ecker. Her sister, Gloria Falk Daderian, predeceased her in 2018. She grew up in White Plains and graduated from Green Mountain College. She began her career as a dental assistant in Manhattan and ultimately worked as a broker for Gains Realty in White Plains. For many years, Peggy was a member of the White Plains Human Rights Commission.

Peggy married Robert (Bert) V. Tiburzi in 1956. They were both graduates of White Plains High School, and together they raised their three sons in White Plains. As Bert and her three sons proudly said, “there was no better wife or mother.”

Peggy was always there in times of need and, of course, celebration. She kept a calendar of family and friends’ life events that came to be known as “Peggy’s Legendary Calendar.” Ultimately, almost every day had some event. Some of her legendary feats included driving her Cadillac onto the White Plains High School field during a football game to pick up her injured son. Every Monday until her early 90s, Peggy filled her Cadillac with friends for their weekly venture to Sir John’s for chicken parmigiana.

Peggy and Bert were devoted to each other and true partners in everything they did. Bert predeceased her in 2013, and she never, even for a day, stopped missing the love of her life.

Peggy is survived by her three sons, Robert V. Tiburzi Jr., and his wife, Joan, Edward P. Tiburzi and his wife, Patricia, and John H. Tiburzi and his wife, June, and her grandchildren, Laura, Jillian, Anna, Robert, Jessica, Victoria, Joseph and John.