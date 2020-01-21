Man Who Stabbed Putnam Deputy Charged with Attempted Murder

The suspect who slashed a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy responding to a domestic incident Monday morning has been identified as Timothy Redmond, 25, of 52 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley. He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and assault and aggravated assault of a police officer.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., at about 10 a.m. Monday, two deputies responded to a call for a domestic dispute at the Redmond residence. They found that Timothy Redmond had stabbed his father, and was still brandishing with a knife. One of the deputies attempted to subdue the man with a Taser, and during a struggle, the officer was slashed across the arm and suffered extreme blood loss.

The subject was taken into custody, and the officer – identified as a seven-year veteran of the department – was rushed to Hudson Valley Hospital Center in Cortlandt by a fellow deputy after attempts to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet were unsuccessful.

According to Joe Torres with ABC7NY/Eyewitness News, this is the first time in the department’s history that a member has sustained a life threatening injury.

“His injuries they weren’t able to stabilize, so he immediately had to be brought into surgery to repair the damage that was done,” the sheriff told Torres. “They were able to repair the artery and stop the bleeding.”

Langley also told ABC7/Eyewitness News that the deputies could have used deadly physical force to control the situation.

“But with all the training we provide our officers, they used what means they had necessary,” said Langley. “Unfortunately, due to the proximity of the suspect with the knife and the Taser not working, it became a physical struggle.”

He also thanked the New York State Police, Town of Carmel Police, Westchester County Police and the City of Peekskill Police for their assistance and support.

“We would also like to thank the Hudson Valley Hospital Center for all their support during this time,” said Langley. “And thank you to everyone who has sent good wishes his way. It worked.”