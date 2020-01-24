Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Nabbed by County Police

A suspect wanted in Connecticut for attempted murder was arrested by Westchester County Police on Wednesday night after his vehicle was spotted on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Boston Post Road in Pelham.

County Police had developed information that the suspect might be traveling through the area and had established surveillance on several parkways in southern Westchester. A Patrol officer observed the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Maxima about 8:30 p.m. and followed it into the Bronx, where it was stopped by Westchester County and NYPD officers. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Christopher Jirau, 29, of Vyse Avenue, Bronx, was wanted on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a domestic incident on Jan. 21 in Bridgeport. He is accused of forcibly entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, holding her against her will for several hours and then stabbing her multiple times. Jirau was being sought by the Bridgeport Police Department, which had lodged warrants for his arrest.

Jirau was booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne as a Fugitive from Justice. He was held overnight, brought to Westchester County Court in White Plains and waived extradition. He was returned to the County Jail and will be turned over to Bridgeport Police. In Connecticut, he is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Home Invasion, Strangulation 2nd Degree and Unlawful Restraint 1st Degree.

Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said the arrest of the suspect was due to the investigative efforts and information-sharing of multiple agencies, including the Westchester County Police, Westchester County Real Time Crime Center, NYPD, Connecticut State Police and Bridgeport Police Department.