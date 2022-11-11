News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Drug Sales, Soliciting Minor
A Newburgh man was sentenced last week to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs and soliciting a minor while behind bars awaiting trial.
Malik Ellis, 26, was arrested Feb. 7, 2022 after a two-month investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU). According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, Ellis charged with selling a quantity of Fentanyl on three separate occasions to a person working in conjunction with the NEU between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022.
In addition, while housed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility, investigators discovered Ellis had solicited a minor with whom he had a prior relationship to perform an obscene sexual act.
Ellis pled guilty Aug. 30, 2022 to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Besides jail time, Ellis was also sentenced to two years of post-release supervision.
Rick has more than 40 years’ experience covering local news in Westchester and Putnam counties, running the gamut from politics and crime to sports and human interest. He has been an editor at Examiner Media since 2012. Read more from Rick’s editor-author bio here. Read Rick’s work here: https://www.theexaminernews.com/author/pezzullo_rick-writer/