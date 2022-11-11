Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Drug Sales, Soliciting Minor

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Newburgh man was sentenced last week to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs and soliciting a minor while behind bars awaiting trial.

Malik Ellis, 26, was arrested Feb. 7, 2022 after a two-month investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU). According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, Ellis charged with selling a quantity of Fentanyl on three separate occasions to a person working in conjunction with the NEU between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

In addition, while housed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility, investigators discovered Ellis had solicited a minor with whom he had a prior relationship to perform an obscene sexual act.

Ellis pled guilty Aug. 30, 2022 to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Besides jail time, Ellis was also sentenced to two years of post-release supervision.