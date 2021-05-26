Man Pleads Guilty, Awaits Sentencing in Fatal Stabbing of Peekskill High School Teen

The Peekskill man who stabbed and killed a 17-year-old Peekskill High School student on North Broad Street last year will be sentenced to nearly two decades in prison later this summer, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Jahliv Niles on May 11 pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for the March 2020 stabbing death of Omarion McKenzie, District Attorney Mimi Rocah said. Niles also pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree for attacking a fellow detainee at Westchester County Jail last May.

The latter attack took place while Niles was being held without bail at the facility following his initial arrest.

“This senseless crime was terrible tragedy for Omarion McKenzie’s family, friends and community, and our hearts go out to them,” said Rocah. “At the sentencing later this year, they will have the opportunity to tell the court about how this loss has impacted them, and we will work to ensure Jahliv Niles is held accountable for his actions.”

On March 27, 2020, Niles, then 18, approached McKenzie, a senior at Peekskill High School, and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back after the two became involved in some type of dispute near the intersection of Howard Street and North Broad Street. Niles then fled the scene following the stabbing, according to Peekskill Police.

McKenzie then traveled a short distance to 214 North Broad Street, where he collapsed in the front entranceway, police said. Police and EMS responded around 11:24 a.m. and immediately began life saving measures.

McKenzie was transported to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Niles was apprehended by Peekskill Police shortly thereafter.

Niles is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 19 to 18 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision, officials said. Additionally, he is expected to be sentenced to two years in prison but three years post-release supervision on the assault charge, to be served concurrently with his sentence on the manslaughter charge.

The case is before Judge Barry Warhit and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brian Bendish and Laura Murphy.