Man Jailed for Forcing Teen to Perform Sex Act in Ossining

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Walden man was sentenced to nine years in state prison last week for forcing a 16-year-old to perform a sex act in an Ossining parking lot in 2021.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, on Sept. 10, 2021, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Christopher Daqui, 32, brandished what appeared to be a handgun and forced the victim, who was a stranger, to perform oral sex on him in a secluded parking lot on South Highland Ave. in Ossining.

The victim reported the incident to the police shortly thereafter.

The Montgomery Town Police Department arrested Daqui at his home on Sept. 17, 2021 following an investigation by the Ossining Police Department, with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Laboratories and Research.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Daqui pled guilty to Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a violent felony. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon completing his prison sentence. On Dec. 8 in Westchester County Court, Judge James McCarty also sentenced Daqui to 20 years of post-release supervision.