Man Found in Mt. Kisco Pond Died in Apparent Drowning

The man found in Leonard Park pond yesterday afternoon died in an apparent accidental drowning, County Police tell The Examiner.

At about 2 p.m. yesterday, a Westchester County police sergeant on routine patrol in Mount Kisco observed the body of a man floating in the pond. The cause and circumstances of the man’s death are under investigation. The man was Hispanic and approximately in his 50s, police said.

“Our detectives have a tentative ID on him but we are still in the process of confirming that and notifying next of kin,” county police spokesman Kieran O’Leary stated. “The deceased had no visible signs of trauma to his body. However, an autopsy will not be conducted until tomorrow and we are awaiting the results of that as well as toxicology testing that will be done.”

Although the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, a conclusion on the cause and circumstances of the man’s death will not be reached until the autopsy and toxicology testing are completed.

The man was seen in the park shortly before his body was found.

“It does not appear he was in the water for long before he was observed by the police officer,” O’Leary explained.