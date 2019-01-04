Man Charged for Stealing Credit Card from Dobbs Ferry Gym Locker

Ivan Vrabec (DOB: 5/15/70) was arraigned for Identity Theft in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, both felonies, for stealing a credit card from a gym locker in Westchester.

Vrabec was arrested and arraigned Dec. 19, in Greenburgh Town Court. At the time, he was remanded into custody awaiting a bail hearing before County Court Judge George Fufidio, Jr. Dec. 24. The judge set bail at $100K cash/$250K bond, based on information that Vrabec is currently on probation for similar crimes committed in New Jersey and his six prior felony convictions.

The felony complaint alleges Vrabec stole a credit card from the men’s locker room at the New York Sports Club in Dobbs Ferry, Dec. 14. He opened the combination lock on the victim’s locker and put it back on without the victim knowing someone had broken in. He used the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase over $660 worth of wine from the Westchester Wine Warehouse in Greenburgh.

The investigation and arrest into these crimes was collaboration by the Westchester District Attorney’s Office Investigations Division, Larchmont Police Department and Greenburgh Police Department.

Note: If you believe your credit cards were stolen at the New York Sports Club in Dobbs Ferry, Dec. 14, 2018, or in similar ways, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at 914-995-3420.