Man Charged by Sheriff with Attempted Murder in Southeast

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 27-year-old Danbury, CT man was charged Sunday with attempted murder following a dispute at a Mexican restaurant in the Town of Southeast.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, deputies were dispatched Oct. 16 at approximately 4 a.m. to La Patrona Mexican Restaurant on Route 22 for a reported dispute in progress involving a knife.

With a large crowd outside, arriving deputies found a victim, a 27-year-old male, had been stabbed in the neck and stomach area and they began administering first aid. Brewster Ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

An investigation through interviews and video surveillance revealed the victim and suspect, later identified as Nestor Rodriguez, became involved in a verbal dispute that quickly escalated into a physical encounter. Rodriguez then stabbed the victim multiple times.

Rodriguez was located later in the day and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Town of Southeast Court and remanded to Putnam County Jail on bail.

State Police, Carmel Police and MTA Police assisted Putnam deputies at the scene.