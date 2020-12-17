Man Arrested for Lewd Act in Putnam County Parking Lot

A Connecticut man was arrested last week after police discovered him masturbating in a Putnam County parking lot.

New York State Police arrested 23-year-old Maxwell Cleary in Southeast on Dec. 10. The Bethel, CT resident was charged with public lewdness, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a male masturbating in a public parking lot on Route 22 in Southeast. According to police, troopers quickly patrolled the area and located Cleary.

Further investigation determined Cleary was performing the lewd act in public, police said.

Cleary was issued a ticket and is scheduled to appear in Southeast Court on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.