Man Arraigned on Charges He Attempted to Arrange Sex with a Child

Danny Manich, 60, of Pelham was arraigned Friday in White Plains City Court on two charges involving obscene sexual performance of a child after an undercover investigation by the District Attorney’s Office Investigations Division High Technology Crime Bureau.

The felony complaint charges Manich with one count of Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child. He was released on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 28 in White Plains City Court.

On April 15, 2019, Manich engaged in online communications with an undercover investigator in which he spoke about having sex with a child. At that time, he also sent pornographic images of a child to the investigator, believing he was communicating with someone who could procure him a child for sex.

In a second incident, May 3, 2019, Manich was found to be in possession of images of a child under 16 years old in a state of undress.

Manich was arrested by District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigators May 3, 2019 and arraigned later the same day.